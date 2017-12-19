Skondras charged by Scottish FA after Hamilton brawl

Both Hamilton and Ross County have also been charged over the incident at New Douglas Park.

Flashpoint: Both sets of players clashed in injury time. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies defender Giannis Skondras has been charged with excessive misconduct by the Scottish FA following his part in a confrontation between Accies and Ross County players on Saturday.

Drama unfolded in injury time of Accies' 3-2 win after Georgios Sarris fouled Davis Keillor-Dunn near the dugouts and County's Kenny van der Weg clashed with the Hamilton player in response.

Both sets of players piled in and match officials struggled to separate them, with Skondras appearing to throw punches at both Van der Weg and Chris Routis.

Skondras was sent off for violent conduct and Van der Weg and Sarris were both booked by Gavin Duncan, who was taking charge of his first Premiership match.

After studying the footage and referee's report, the Scottish FA compliance officer has brought three charges, one against Skondras and one for each club.

Skondras has been cited under disciplinary rule 202, which covers excessive misconduct and has a recommended ban of between four and 16 matches.

The defender has until December 28 to offer any response or comment on the charge before a hearing in front of an independent panel on January 11.

The 27-year old will serve an immediate two-match ban for his sending off, with those matches counting as already served if he is handed a lengthy suspension at his disciplinary hearing.

Accies and County have both been charged under rule 204 which calls clubs to account: "Where three or more players and/or members of Team Staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of Team Staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match". Clubs have also been asked to respond by December 28 with their hearing on January 11.

The sanctions for Premiership clubs starts at £500 for a low end offence, through to £5000 for a top end rule breach.

A maximum fine of £10,000 is an option in exceptional cases.