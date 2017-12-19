Compper's experience can pay off for Celtic, says Davies

The Hoops assistant boss believes the RB Leipzig defender will suit the team's style of play.

Signing: Celtic are closing in on Compper. SNS Group

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies says Marvin Compper fits the coaching staff's profile of the ideal centre back.

RB Leipzig defender Compper arrived in Scotland on Tuesday to undergo a medical and finalise a January switch to Brendan Rodgers' side.

Davies stressed no deal has been completed but said the player has been identified as an experienced head who could slot into the current team without having any work to do to adapt to their style of play.

"It's not done yet so we're not going to talk too much about a player who's not ours," he said. "But he's a player who fits the profile of what we see as a good centre-half.

"You can see that he's used to a similar game style at Leipzig and other teams he's played at.

"He fits the profile of what we'd like in a central defender but it's probably not right to talk too much about a player who's not ours yet."

He added: "I think we've got experience in the squad and it's always good to have experienced players. We've had that previously in that position.

"Kolo Toure was experienced for us as well but we've also got experienced guys there now who have played games.

"That's not just the thing we're looking for in any position. It's good if you've got experience but it's not the main thing."

Celtic have been linked with several players as the January window approaches and Davies conceded some players may look to move on in search of regular game time but he predicted there would not be many arrivals and departures next month.

"I wouldn't say it will be overly busy," he said.

"I wouldn't envisage it being a particularly busy period."

'I think there's going to be scrutiny of defenders when you lose a game by that scoreline.' Chris Davies on Celtic's 4-0 defeat to Hearts

Following the surprise 4-0 defeat to Hearts on Sunday, many commentators had highlighted defensive problems in the team.

Davies was quick to say the team held collective responsibility, despite the targeting of a centre-back signing.

"We're always looking at the squad and where we can improve it," he said.

"What would say after the weekend and some of the talk around that position is that we all share the successes together and that's our culture here.

"If you watch us when we win a trophy at Hampden the manager gets everyone on to the podium. He gets the kit guys, players that aren't in the squad.

"He rounds up as many people as he can and they stand on the podium together. We're all celebrating the victory and the success together."

He added: "That's our culture and we also share the setbacks together.

"We never say 'it's so-and-so's fault' and point fingers in certain areas. The strength of our group is our spirit and that's what's defined us.

"We've talked about this run we've been on and there's been fantastic teams and players in Britain over the last hundred years."

Davies said that culture had contributed to the Hoops' record-breaking 69-match unbeaten run in domestic football.

He said: "We made a difference in terms of beating a record and it wasn't just quality players and quality attackers or goalkeepers, it was our spirit and our togetherness.

"Of course we're looking at recruitment and where we can strengthen all over the pitch but that isn't our only priority.

"We certainly support everybody that played in the game at the weekend."

Davies added: "It's normal. You play at a big club you're going to be under scrutiny. Expectations here are huge and rightly so.

"They can all deal with that expectancy and in every position there's pressure to perform.

"I think there's going to be scrutiny of defenders when you lose a game by that scoreline. There's not one player or group of players that's responsible for our success or our setbacks."