Football Talk: Falkirk axe youths, Strachan's Ibrox fear

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Gordon Strachan: Not a fan of scouting at Ibrox. SNS Group

Enough is enough, Falkirk want back to the Premiership and they will stop at nothing to get there.

Their next tactic is to scrap their youth system with the intention of putting all their resources into the first team and their efforts to make the jump back up.

And if you want to see them play for free in January you can, if you're under the age of 12.

All Championship clubs are letting kids in for nothing during the winter break fixtures.

Meanwhile, Gordon Strachan is continuing to open up about his time in charge of Scotland and today he is admitting he wasn't a fan of scouting at Ibrox because he "didn't want to make a headline".

Ann Budge has joked about the moment a power cut in the new Hearts stand on Sunday made her think her side were not going to get to complete their dramatic win over Celtic.

And remember Mark Brown? Well, he won a Scottish football pub quiz last night. Then again, wouldn't you if you'd played for almost every team in Scotland?

Today's top stories

ICYMI

The best of social media

What's former goalkeeper Mark Brown doing with himself these days...?

John Hartson provides an update on Liam Miller's health.

Russian international Aleksandr Kokorin shot a gun at a wedding in celebration.

From the back pages to the front, Scott Sinclair is a gossip magazine star now.

Today's back pages