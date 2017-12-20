Canning surprised Ross County players escaped punishment

The Scottish FA handed out three charges following Saturday's injury-time brawl.

Martin Canning was surprised no Ross County players were charged by the Scottish FA following the injury-time brawl at New Douglas Park on Saturday.

Drama unfolded in the closing stages of Hamilton Accies' 3-2 win after Georgios Sarris fouled Davis Keillor-Dunn near the dugouts and County's Kenny van der Weg clashed with Giannis Skondras in response.

Skondras has been hit with excessive misconduct but while both clubs were also charged none of Owen Coyle's men face individual repercussions.

Canning was reluctant to discuss the incident but stood by his post-match comments when he said it was nothing more than "handbags".

He said on Wednesday: "I've not had a chance to properly digest it yet because of our under-20s game in the afternoon yesterday so until I speak about it with the owners and the chairman I won't comment much further."

When asked if the lack of SFA's charges for the opposition players surprised him, the manager said: "It has because when you watch it back the initial thing started with Van der Weg pushing our player Giannis... but his reaction after that is probably a little excessive.

"I think it's a scuffle. Given the importance of the game, the fact it's an 89th minute goal and a result that meant so much to both teams... It's boiled over a minute and a half after that and the players coming together was a bit of handbags.

"It's just one of those things that happen in football that you don't particularly like to see but it can happen in a passionate sport."

Canning stressed it was the three points that mattered most and the late drama unfortunately deflected away from the victory.

"The win was the most important thing for us," he said.

"Our performance wasn't as high as it's been in previous games but the result was the most important thing. Taking three points was huge."