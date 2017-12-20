Lennon: I am too hard on players in heat of the moment

The Hibs boss will not dwell on poor results as he hopes for a return to winning ways.

Lennon: Hibs manager is 'too hard' on his players. SNS

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says he can be "too hard" on his players directly after results like Saturday's defeat to Aberdeen.

The Easter Road side lost 4-1 at Pittodrie in what was their second consecutive defeat in the space of four days.

Lennon believes the exertions of previous games played a part in his team's performance.

He said: "I think in the cold light of day I might have been too hard on the players. I expect a lot from them but they put a lot into the game on Wednesday and on reflection that might have taken too much out of them.

"It was just the manner of it, I don't mind losing but we looked really lethargic and very flat, and we lacked a competitive edge.

"That's not been like us, maybe there are mitigating circumstances why but we are not making excuses either as we just didn't play well enough. It is something that you can't dwell on for too long."

In the space of a week Hibs played the Premiership's top three clubs, with Saturday's trip to Pittodrie coming on the back of a defeat to Rangers and a 2-2 draw against champions Celtic.

'We have had three very difficult games, I thought we played excellently in two of the three games last week and just ran out of steam a bit against Aberdeen so I am not overly concerned.' Neil Lennon

Rather than dwell on those games, Lennon says making sure the team is ready for the weekend is his main concern.

He said: "We will speak about it in the build up to the game on Saturday but I think most important for the players was to just have a break.

"It has been a really tough week for them and I just wanted them to be fresh and ready.

"There is not a lot you can say about the Aberdeen game really, the better team won. We just looked a little bit flat and that is understandable.

"We have had three very difficult games, I thought we played excellently in two of the three games last week and just ran out of steam a bit against Aberdeen so I am not overly concerned."

The Edinburgh side, who are fourth in the Premiership, three points ahead of city rivals Hearts, host second bottom club Ross County at the weekend.

He said: "It will be nice to get back to winning ways and that is not going to be easy but we have another really big week coming up with three games in a week."

Overall, former Celtic boss Lennon is positive about the last 12 months at Hibs and feels they have everything in place to attract high calibre players to the club during next month's transfer window.

He said: "It is a fantastic club and we have had a fantastic year - 2017 has been a tremendous year and maybe we are exceeding expectations and sometimes when we get a little bump on the road people are surprised by that.

"Overall it has been magnificent and the club is going forward.

"We have a very good attacking team with some young players coming through, we are getting full houses, it is a big city club, we have a great training facility... so there is a lot there too be proud of and a lot there to attract good players in."

