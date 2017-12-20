Rodgers delighted with Celtic's response to defeat

The Celtic boss saw his side defeat Partick Thistle 2-0 at Celtic Park.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said bouncing back after defeat to Hearts to defeat Partick Thistle showed his players have the right attitude.

The hosts were 2-0 winners at Celtic Park thanks to goals from Stuart Armstrong and Kieran Tierney, just three days after the 4-0 loss at Hearts that ended their record-breaking unbeaten run.

Rodgers said his players had shown the perfect response against a side he knew could cause problems and take points in Glasgow's east end.

"It is a mark of our team," he said. "I have seen that in my time here.

"I said before the game that you define yourself as a team whenever you have disappointment, and your reaction to it.

"Tonight the players reacted very well. It was always going to be a tricky game.

"Last season we only won 1-0 and drew 1-1 here against Thistle so we always knew it was going to be difficult but I thought we came through it very well."

Rodgers played down a second half incident where Thistle substitute Gary Fraser blasted the ball into the home supporters in the main stand after it had gone out of play. He said he hadn't witnessed the incident but was sure it was accidental on the player's part.

"I didn't see it and just caught the tail end of it," the Celtic manager said. "I would have to give the benefit of the doubt to the player as I would sincerely hope he wouldn't be smashing the ball into a crowd on purpose.

"My staff told me what happened and so we would like to think he didn't mean it but I'd certainly like to see it again.

"I think it's a respect element as well. I don't think there's a need to do it.

"You get that close to supporters who are paying money to watch a game then you shouldn't be doing things like that.

"Maybe it was frustration from the young player because he's not playing or he is losing the game but you don't do that."

Thistle boss Alan Archibald said the player had apologised and hadn't meant to endanger fans.

"He didn't mean it," he said. "He tried to hit the boards out of frustration. That's what he said.

"He is frustrated he never started the game. I don't think there was any malice, he is not that type of lad.

"We will deal with it. He has not done it deliberately and he apologised at the end.

"I don't think anyone in their right mind would try and do that from so close, especially the way he strikes the ball."