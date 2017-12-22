  • STV
Festive favourites: Foreign stars share Christmas traditions

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Deimantas Petravicius, Georgios Sarris and Ryan Edwards share their childhood stories.

There are some festive traditions we take for granted in Scotland.

Christmas jumper day at work, leaving milk and cookies for Santa and of course the office party that often promises so much and then ends in regret.

But what about other countries?

With so many foreign players across the SPFL it was only right to catch up with some and find out what they did differently when they were growing up.

Motherwell's Deimantas Petravicius looks back on his days in Lithuania, Hamilton Accies' Georgios Sarris recalls Christmas in Greece while Partick Thistle's Ryan Edwards fills us in on the Australian heat at this time of year.

Deimantas Petravicius

Motherwell forward Petravicius lived in Lithuania until he became a professional player and recalled the Christmases that were even colder than Scotland.

"At the moment it is getting very cold," he said. "It can be, after a few weeks, minus 20 but now it's minus six and getting snow."

His Christmas dinner was also a bit different, with his family preparing a grand buffet.

"On the tables we have 12 dishes," he said. "They are all different... salad, fish, snacks, drinks... But we don't drink alcohol on the 24th and we don't eat meat."

Georgios Sarris

Hamilton Accies defender Sarris spent his youth in Greece and was used to vastly different weather at this time of year.

"It's really warm," he said. "All the people are so kind and it's the best time of year.

"There's always alcohol on the table for the oldest people. When you are young you can't drink but now I am older I can have a wine."

Sarris added it is a very important time of year when it comes to those who practise religion.

"Orthodox people are very close to religion," he explained.

"For example, most of my tattoos are about religion and family."

Ryan Edwards

Partick Thistle's midfielder has had to get used to a very different festive period since leaving Australia.

"Obviously it's completely different to the UK, you're in between 30 and 40 degrees in heat," he said.

"Every time people think of Christmas they associate it with a white Christmas but that's not in Australia."

He also described the idyllic lifestyle when the big day is celebrated on one of the many beaches on the west coast.

"Where my family live in Perth, whoever hosted it was near a beach," he said.

"So at some point during the day you would walk down to the beach, five or ten minutes and it's absolutely incredible."

