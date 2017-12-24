Football Talk: 2017's best, worst and most bizarre tales

Your yearly round-up of what happened across Scotland and beyond.

Clockwise: Leigh Griffiths picks up a Buckfast bottle that was thrown in his direction, Josh Windass takes out Pedro Caixinha and Stephen Robinson meets a mini-me on Hallowe'en. SNS

Throughout the year we have brought you a daily update of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

We've given you everything... transfer speculation, hard-hitting news, match highlights and all the back pages.

But perhaps the real star of the Football Talk show this year has been the new 'best of social media' section because it perfectly captures the humour of Scottish football.

There will be many 2017 reviews kicking around between now and the new year, but we can guarantee you none will be as comprehensive as this one when it comes to banter.

Enjoy looking back on the sheer ridiculousness of our game and cherish it, because let's admit it, we wouldn't have it any other way.

January

Football Talk was quiet in January due to Transfer Talk taking over but that doesn't mean there weren't some highlights.

This was back when Wagner dedicating songs was still a thing and Pep Guardiola was giving one of the most awkward interviews you'll ever see.

STV Sport brought you comprehensive coverage of Deadline Day and then there was this St Johnstone ticket promotion which is nothing short of spectacular...

February

El Hadji Diouf revealed his passion for politics by saying it was a career path he was considering. Pass the popcorn please.

Bizarrely, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill himself was pictured holding an Airdrie top. Albeit in the name of charity, but still... Luke Skywalker mixing with Scottish football, does it get much better?

Mark McGhee had that sensational touchline tantrum during Motherwell's 7-2 defeat to Aberdeen, it was the month of Graeme Murty's headstand and remember Sutton United's pie-eating keeper Wayne Shaw?

March

There were two managerial changes in the top flight as Rangers brought in unknown manager Pedro Caixinha and Motherwell appointed Stephen Robinson on a permanent basis.

Jim Duffy and Neil Lennon had their 'square go' bust up during Hibs' 0-0 draw with Morton and Ryan Stevenson came to Raith Rovers' rescue during their goalkeeper crisis.

Sadly, Lisbon Lion Tommy Gemmell passed away and on the injury front Dundee back-up goalkeeper David Mitchell was sidelined with a fractured eye socket.

Meanwhile, Derek Adams changed the Plymouth Argyle kit because it was too green and he feared his players were blending in with the home stadium too much.

A Scotland fan got Chris Martin's name tattooed on his backside after the striker sensationally scored an 88th minute winner against Slovenia.

And then there was that LA Galaxy video. Yes, that one.

April

Celtic sealed six in a row and we were treated to the Toure song and dance by the men themselves - well one of them anyway.

Danny Swanson and Richard Foster, two St Johnstone team mates, had a fight on the pitch, Kris Doolan hit 100 goals for Partick Thistle and Pedro Caixinha was using glasses to explain his tactics to the media.

#BedForAwayFans started trending after Borussia Dortmund's bus was attacked and their Champions League game was postponed for a night.

Meanwhile, Lee Mair got his head stuck in a lampshade...

May

As the season came to an end we went out in style.

Linesman Andrew McWilliam was shown a straight red card by Craig Thomson after throwing up on the touchline at Rugby Park.

Jason Cummings, also known as Cumdog, followed on from challenging Grado and tried to take on Still Game's Navid.

Josh Windass mocked St Johnstone for their ticket video... albeit five months after it was filmed.

Tony Watt started his own film review site, Scott Brown hit a decade at Celtic and East Kilbride missed out on winning promotion to the SPFL on penalties.

Meanwhile, at Ibrox, the Caixinha effect was in full flow. He was ordering Michael O'Halloran in for 6am training after a mix up saw him miss a youth game and Lee Wallace was denied a honeymoon.

June

The new faces of Scottish football started to arrive in June... or in Dundee's case the same old face.

Neil McCann did a dramatic u-turn, returning to the dugout just days after leaving his post.

Former Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly explained why he walked out on Egyptian club Al Ahly, saying he was being treated like a slave.

And on the international front Fraser Forster was one of many England players sent to boot camp in preparation for the Scotland clash.

It wasn't tough enough, though, as Leigh Griffiths managed to score two legendary free kicks and provide us with one of the most emotional Hampden experiences of our lifetime.

July

Football Talk was shelved for the summer and Transfer Talk returned to our screens, but that didn't stop the summer trend of clubs' social content - signing videos.

Here are some of the best... and worst.

August

Transfer Talk was still going strong in August but the football got under way for the start of the 2017/18 season.

Graham Dorrans, or should that be Graham Doorrans, wore a top that had his name misspelled.

Gary Mackay-Steven, or should that be Gary Mackay-Steamin, ended up in the River Kelvin.

And Cammy Bell was put up for sale via social media. Stay classy, Dundee United.

September

The action was well and truly in full swing again by September and the first Old Firm derby of the season didn't disappoint on the banter front.

Leigh Griffiths blew his nose into a Rangers tifo display, Windass took out Caixinha on the touchline and quite sensationally Rangers put stewards on the goalposts at full time.

In the Champions League Celtic were thrashed by Paris St-Germain, a supporter ran on to the pitch, attempting a kick at Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar refused to shake Kieran Tierney's hand.

Alex Smith was temporarily the oldest manager in Europe when he took interim charge of Falkirk and the most incredible video emerged of Tom Ince and Kasper Schmeichel from 1994.

October

October gifted us one of the best Hampden memories you could possibly wish for - a last-minute goal to keep the World Cup qualification dream alive.

Normal service resumed just days later, though, and in typical heartbreaking fashion everyone except Scotland booked their place in next summer's tournament.

Gordon Strachan was shown the door and not long later so was Caixinha.

They messed up the Scottish Cup draw, again, and the best Halloween costume in Scottish football was spotted at Fir Park.

November

November was all about a good old saga.

Derek McInnes to Rangers, Michael O'Neill to Scotland and the Tynecastle main stand will-they-won't-they open on time stories span the length of the month.

Scotland revealed a new kit and everyone was an instant fan of it, the final line up for next summer's World Cup was confirmed after the play offs and Celtic won the first trophy of the season.

December

As we entered the festive period teams started going on their customary fancy dress Christmas parties but Cole Stockton and Antoine Griezmann sparked a bit of fury for "blacking up".

Adam Rooney and Star Wars legend William Shatner exchanged a Twitter conversation in the name of charity... but did they intend to?

And then there was this Hearts thread... click on it to see the replies.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year... bring on 2018!