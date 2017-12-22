Football Talk: Dembele link and Henderson's Italian job

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton described Moussa Dembele as a "very good player". SNS

The winter transfer window doesn't officially begin until 2018 but Scottish clubs seem eager to jump the gun this time around.

Celtic have already completed a deal for defender Marvin Commper to get things moving and the Parkhead revolving door looks set to spin throughout the window.

Brendan Rodgers said earlier on Friday it would be wrong to stand in the way of any of his Hoops squad making big money moves.

That follows Brighton boss Chris Hughton declaring his interest in Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.

Meanwhile, midfielder Liam Henderson is apparently set to head for Italy, with a trial at Serie B outfit Bari lined up in the new year.

Hearts winger Jamie Walker, who was at the centre of a summer transfer tug-of-war between the Tynecastle club and Rangers, has appeared on the radar of English League One leaders Wigan, with the Latics prepared to shell out £300,000 for his services.

Meanwhile, exiled Rangers forward Michael O'Halloran will return to Ibrox in the new year according to reports.

