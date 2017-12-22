Fraser Brown extends Glasgow Warriors contract until 2020

The Scotland international has followed Jonny Gray in penning a new deal at Scotstoun.

Fraser Brown returned to Warriors' action in the defeat to Montpellier. SNS

Scotland international Fraser Brown has penned a new two-year deal with Glasgow Warriors.

The extension means the hooker has committed his future to the Scotstoun outfit until May 2020.

Brown missed Scotland's autumn test series due to a knee injury but returned to Warriors action at the weekend.

He was unable to prevent Dave Rennie's side suffering a second straight defeat to Montpellier.

Brown's new deal comes shortly after fellow Scotland star Jonny Gray put pen to paper on a similar extension as Warriors look to bounce back when they face Edinburgh in the 1872 Cup.

The Scottish rivals renew acquaintances this weekend in the first match of a triple-header to decide the destination of the trophy.