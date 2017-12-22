Fraser Brown extends Glasgow Warriors contract until 2020
The Scotland international has followed Jonny Gray in penning a new deal at Scotstoun.
Scotland international Fraser Brown has penned a new two-year deal with Glasgow Warriors.
The extension means the hooker has committed his future to the Scotstoun outfit until May 2020.
Brown missed Scotland's autumn test series due to a knee injury but returned to Warriors action at the weekend.
He was unable to prevent Dave Rennie's side suffering a second straight defeat to Montpellier.
Brown's new deal comes shortly after fellow Scotland star Jonny Gray put pen to paper on a similar extension as Warriors look to bounce back when they face Edinburgh in the 1872 Cup.
The Scottish rivals renew acquaintances this weekend in the first match of a triple-header to decide the destination of the trophy.