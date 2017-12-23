Fitness and form guide for weekend's Premiership matches
Kilmarnock host Rangers in the first of six fixtures on Saturday afternoon.
The final round of fixtures before Christmas sees all twelve Premiership clubs take to the field on Saturday.
Kilmarnock and Rangers get the ball rolling in the early kick-off, before leaders Celtic face second Aberdeen in the stand-out match of five 3pm kick offs.
Here we run the rule over injuries, suspensions and form ahead of the weekend's games.
Kilmarnock v Rangers
Kick off: Saturday, 12.30pm
Kilmarnock
Injuries: Alan Power (ankle) and Stuart Findlay (leg) doubtful; Gordon Greer (groin), Iain Wilson (knee) and Steven Smith (back) out.
Form: LWWDW
Rangers
Injuries: Kenny Miller (hamstring), Lee Wallace (groin), Jordon Rossiter (knee), Jak Alnwick and Graham Dorrans (both ankle) all out.
Suspended: Ryan Jack
Form: WWWWL
Celtic v Aberdeen
Kick off: Saturday, 3pm
Celtic
Injuries: Patrick Roberts (hamstring), Anthony Ralston and Tom Rogic (both knee) out.
Form: WDWLW
Aberdeen
Suspended: Ryan Christie (parent club)
Form: LLWWW
Hibernian v Ross County
Kick off: Saturday, 3pm
Hibernian
Injuries: Steven Whittaker (groin) and David Gray (virus) doubtful.
Form: DWDLL
Ross County
Injuries: Andrew Davies (calf) to be assessed.
Suspended: Michael Gardyne
Form: DLLDL
Motherwell v Dundee
Kick off: Saturday, 3pm
Motherwell
Injuries: Elliott Frear, Trevor Carson, Chris Cadden and Peter Hartley to be assessed; Louis Moult (hamstring) out.
Form: DLLLL
Dundee
Injuries: Roarie Deacon (thigh), James McPake and Craig Wighton (both knee) out.
Form: WWLLW
Partick Thistle v Hamilton
Kick off: Saturday, 3pm
Partick Thistle
Injuries: Gary Fraser (knee), Abdul Osman (shoulder) Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya (all knee) and Christie Elliott (ankle)
Suspended: Jordan Turnbull
Form: LLWLL
Hamilton
Injuries: Michael Devlin (chest) out.
Suspension: Gionnas Skondras
Form: DDLLW
St Johnstone v Hearts
Kick off: Saturday, 3pm
St Johnstone
Injuries: Brian Easton (knee), Aaron Comrie (hamstring) and Murray Davidson (ankle) out.
Form: WLWLW
Hearts
Injuries: Aaron Hughes (calf) and Jamie Walker (hamstring) to be assessed; Arnoud Djoum (achilles) and Rory Currie (knee) out.
Form: DDWWW