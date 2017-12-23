Fitness and form guide for weekend's Premiership matches

Kilmarnock host Rangers in the first of six fixtures on Saturday afternoon.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna suffers a ripped sock against Rangers. SNS

The final round of fixtures before Christmas sees all twelve Premiership clubs take to the field on Saturday.

Kilmarnock and Rangers get the ball rolling in the early kick-off, before leaders Celtic face second Aberdeen in the stand-out match of five 3pm kick offs.

Here we run the rule over injuries, suspensions and form ahead of the weekend's games.

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Rangers defender James Tavernier and Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke battle for the ball. SNS

Kick off: Saturday, 12.30pm

Kilmarnock

Injuries: Alan Power (ankle) and Stuart Findlay (leg) doubtful; Gordon Greer (groin), Iain Wilson (knee) and Steven Smith (back) out.

Form: LWWDW

Rangers

Injuries: Kenny Miller (hamstring), Lee Wallace (groin), Jordon Rossiter (knee), Jak Alnwick and Graham Dorrans (both ankle) all out.

Suspended: Ryan Jack

Form: WWWWL

Celtic v Aberdeen

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

Celtic

Injuries: Patrick Roberts (hamstring), Anthony Ralston and Tom Rogic (both knee) out.

Form: WDWLW

Aberdeen

Suspended: Ryan Christie (parent club)

Form: LLWWW

Hibernian v Ross County

Ross County defender Andrew Davies shields the ball from Hibernian forward Simon Murray SNS

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

Hibernian

Injuries: Steven Whittaker (groin) and David Gray (virus) doubtful.

Form: DWDLL

Ross County

Injuries: Andrew Davies (calf) to be assessed.

Suspended: Michael Gardyne

Form: DLLDL

Motherwell v Dundee

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

Motherwell

Injuries: Elliott Frear, Trevor Carson, Chris Cadden and Peter Hartley to be assessed; Louis Moult (hamstring) out.

Form: DLLLL

Dundee

Injuries: Roarie Deacon (thigh), James McPake and Craig Wighton (both knee) out.

Form: WWLLW

Partick Thistle v Hamilton

Partick Thistle's Blair Spittal leapfrogs Scott McMann's challenge. SNS

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

Partick Thistle

Injuries: Gary Fraser (knee), Abdul Osman (shoulder) Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya (all knee) and Christie Elliott (ankle)

Suspended: Jordan Turnbull

Form: LLWLL

Hamilton

Injuries: Michael Devlin (chest) out.

Suspension: Gionnas Skondras

Form: DDLLW

St Johnstone v Hearts

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

St Johnstone

Injuries: Brian Easton (knee), Aaron Comrie (hamstring) and Murray Davidson (ankle) out.

Form: WLWLW

Hearts

Injuries: Aaron Hughes (calf) and Jamie Walker (hamstring) to be assessed; Arnoud Djoum (achilles) and Rory Currie (knee) out.

Form: DDWWW