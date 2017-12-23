  • STV
  • MySTV

Fitness and form guide for weekend's Premiership matches

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Kilmarnock host Rangers in the first of six fixtures on Saturday afternoon.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna suffers a ripped sock against Rangers.
Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna suffers a ripped sock against Rangers. SNS

The final round of fixtures before Christmas sees all twelve Premiership clubs take to the field on Saturday.

Kilmarnock and Rangers get the ball rolling in the early kick-off, before leaders Celtic face second Aberdeen in the stand-out match of five 3pm kick offs.

Here we run the rule over injuries, suspensions and form ahead of the weekend's games.

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Rangers defender James Tavernier and Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke battle for the ball.
Rangers defender James Tavernier and Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke battle for the ball. SNS

Kick off: Saturday, 12.30pm

Kilmarnock

Injuries: Alan Power (ankle) and Stuart Findlay (leg) doubtful; Gordon Greer (groin), Iain Wilson (knee) and Steven Smith (back) out.

Form: LWWDW

Rangers

Injuries: Kenny Miller (hamstring), Lee Wallace (groin), Jordon Rossiter (knee), Jak Alnwick and Graham Dorrans (both ankle) all out.

Suspended: Ryan Jack

Form: WWWWL

Celtic v Aberdeen

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

Celtic

Injuries: Patrick Roberts (hamstring), Anthony Ralston and Tom Rogic (both knee) out.

Form: WDWLW

Aberdeen

Suspended: Ryan Christie (parent club)

Form: LLWWW

Hibernian v Ross County

Ross County defender Andrew Davies shields the ball from Hibernian forward Simon Murray
Ross County defender Andrew Davies shields the ball from Hibernian forward Simon Murray SNS

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

Hibernian

Injuries: Steven Whittaker (groin) and David Gray (virus) doubtful.

Form: DWDLL

Ross County

Injuries: Andrew Davies (calf) to be assessed.

Suspended: Michael Gardyne

Form: DLLDL

Motherwell v Dundee

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

Motherwell

Injuries: Elliott Frear, Trevor Carson, Chris Cadden and Peter Hartley to be assessed; Louis Moult (hamstring) out.

Form: DLLLL

Dundee

Injuries: Roarie Deacon (thigh), James McPake and Craig Wighton (both knee) out.

Form: WWLLW

Partick Thistle v Hamilton

Partick Thistle's Blair Spittal leapfrogs Scott McMann's challenge.
Partick Thistle's Blair Spittal leapfrogs Scott McMann's challenge. SNS

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

Partick Thistle

Injuries: Gary Fraser (knee), Abdul Osman (shoulder) Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya (all knee) and Christie Elliott (ankle)

Suspended: Jordan Turnbull

Form: LLWLL

Hamilton

Injuries: Michael Devlin (chest) out.

Suspension: Gionnas Skondras

Form: DDLLW

St Johnstone v Hearts

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm

St Johnstone

Injuries: Brian Easton (knee), Aaron Comrie (hamstring) and Murray Davidson (ankle) out.

Form: WLWLW

Hearts

Injuries: Aaron Hughes (calf) and Jamie Walker (hamstring) to be assessed; Arnoud Djoum (achilles) and Rory Currie (knee) out.

Form: DDWWW

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.