Graeme Murty to manage Rangers until end of season

The former Scotland international will have final say on transfers during January.

Graeme Murty: Former development coach replaced Pedro Caixinha. SNS

Rangers have appointed Graeme Murty as manager until the end of the season.

Murty was placed in interim charge of the Ibrox club following Pedro Caixinha's dismissal.

A club statement on Murty's appointment also confirmed the former Scotland international will have the final say on transfers during the January window.

The Light Blues have extended the former development coach's stint in charge of first-team affairs until at least the season end having failed to find a permanent successor from outwith the club.

Rangers approached Derek McInnes earlier this month but the Aberdeen boss turned down the opportunity to make the move to Glasgow.

'This will allow him to make important judgment calls.' Rangers statement on Graeme Murty

The statement said: "The club's directors believe Graeme has demonstrated he is capable of handling this task successfully and are confident the players will continue to respond to his leadership in a positive manner.

"With so much still at stake in the current season this decision was not taken lightly but now that Graeme has been given full control he can work towards the obvious targets with greater focus.

"It should be noted that Graeme will have the final say on which additions will be made during the January transfer window, which should be perfectly understandable given that he'll be working longer term with the first-team squad.

"This will allow him to make important judgment calls."