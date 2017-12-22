Rangers sign full back Declan John on permanent deal

The Welshman, who arrived on loan from Cardiff City, agrees deal until summer 2021.

Rangers defender Declan John has signed a three-and-a-half year deal. SNS

Rangers have signed defender Declan John on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 22-year-old arrived on loan at Ibrox from Cardiff City in the summer but the Light Blues have now made the move permanent.

He has signed a contract tying him to the club until summer 2021.

An injury to club captain Lee Wallace opened the door for John to claim the jersey at left back.

He has since made 14 appearances for the Light Blues, scoring twice against Hamilton.

John's signing follows Graeme Murty's appointment as manager until the end of the season, with Murty placed in charge of recruitment for the rest of his tenure.