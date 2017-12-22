Robertson defends 'strong board' in Rangers boss search

The Ibrox club have confirmed the appointment of Graeme Murty until the end of the season.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5690536634001-robertson-defends-strong-board-over-manager-search.jpg" />

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has defended the Ibrox board after the club's prolonged search for a new manager came to an end.

The Light Blues confirmed Graeme Murty, who had previously led the side on an interim basis, as manager until the end of the season on Friday.

Murty's appointment brought to a close the club's search for a successor to Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked almost two months ago.

Rangers approached Derek McInnes earlier this month but were turned down by the Aberdeen boss.

The club's hierarchy came in for criticism as the saga showed no sign of abating but Robertson insists the board are very confident with their current position.

He said: "Someone once said to me, recruitment is an art rather than a science. It's more important we get the right man and I think we have now got the right man in place to take the club forward.

"Life doesn't go in a straight line, we've all been in situations where there are twists and turns. But we are delighted to have Graeme in charge.

He added: "People are always going to question your strategy, that's the reality. You have to do what you believe in.

"The board have been very strong in terms of how they take things forward so we are very confident where we sit here today."