Kenny McLean: Club will decide if I go in January, not me

The Aberdeen midfielder says his focus is on proving doubters wrong before he leaves.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5690460120001-kenny-mclean-club-decides-whether-i-go-in-january-not-me.jpg" />

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean says it is up to his club whether or not he leaves in January.

The Scotland international informed manager Derek McInnes early of his desire to depart Pittodrie when his contract expires next summer.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, McLean may be sold by the Dons to help fund the addition of new faces and avoid losing the 25-year-old for free come the end of the season.

McLean, however, insists his sole focus is on proving any doubters wrong whenever he pulls on a red jersey.

He said: "That's not down to me (leaving in January). I've not considered it all, if somebody wants to come in it's up to the club what they do, but it's not in my thinking.

"We have three games between now and the end of the year, then we have a break and I'll just concentrate on what's after that."

He added: "It was always going to be questioned where my head was after the news came out but I've said it so many times that I'm not looking anywhere else other than having a good season here.

"That's what I want to show the fans and is what I've done.

"The last few games have been good but I need to keep that form."