Full list of pitch inspections and postponed fixtures

Some of this weekend's SPFL matches are under threat due to the winter weather.

Winter weather could cause some of this weekend's games to be postponed. SNS Group

We got a white Christmas and could very well be on course for a white Hogmanay as well, which could scupper some games this weekend.

Many of the SPFL matches are beginning to fall foul of the weather now we have entered the coldest months of the year and some of the last fixtures of 2017 could be under threat.

Keep up to date with which games are under question before wrapping up and heading to the ground.

We will update this as as referees inspect the pitches and make last-minute decisions on the weekend fixtures.

Premiership

It's all good in the Premiership so far, with all six fixtures going ahead.

Championship

St Mirren v Dundee United: Friday's fixture is on.

Dumbarton v Morton: Postponed after a pitch inspection on Friday.

Livingston v Dunfermline: Pitch inspection at 4pm on Friday.

League One

It's all good in League One so far but that could be set to change.

League Two

Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir: Pitch inspection at 10.30am on Saturday.