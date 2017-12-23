A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

There were low scoring games across some of the six top flight games.

Hearts' Kyle Lafferty sees his chances go wide. SNS

Rangers 1-2 Kilmarnock

Graeme Murty's first game in charge since being named pernament Rangers boss until the end of the season ended in disappointment.

Two goals in four minutes from Kris Boyd turned the game around as Kilmarnock came from behind to win at home.

It's the first time the Rugby Park side have won three consecutive home games in almost a decade. The last time was in 2008 when Jim Jefferies was in charge.

Celtic 3-0 Aberdeen

The visitors put up a good fight in the first half but Mikael Lustig's deflected shot gave the Celtic the lead going into the break.

Brendan Rodgers' men looked strong in the second half though and sealed the victory with two more strikes.

Jonny Hayes hit one against his former side before Olivier Ntcham added a third to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Hibernian 2-1 Ross County

Hibs returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at home to Ross County.

The Highlanders had taken the lead after just 14 minutes but the home side responded quickly through Anthony Stokes.

Oli Shaw added another 15 minutes from the end to secure the points.

Motherwell 1-1 Dundee

Motherwell hosted their first Saturday home fixture since the end of October and came from behind to pick up a valuable point.

Paul McGowan opened the scoring two minutes after the break but Craig Tanner levelled from the spot on the hour mark.

Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton Accies

The Jags jumped off the bottom of the table and leapfrogged Ross County for the ideal Christmas present.

Niall Keown hit the only goal of the game at home to Hamilton Accies to pick up three crucial points in their fight against relegation.

St Johnstone 0-0 Hearts

Neither side were able to break the deadlock in Perth as they fought out a goalless draw.

Hearts ended the game with 10 men though as Harry Cochrane slid in with a challenge and was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Manager Criag Levein called the decision "very harsh" because St Johnstone's Blair Alston said he wasn't touched.