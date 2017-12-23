Levein defends Cochrane after teenager suffers derby ban

Hearts boss Craig Levein did not think Harry Cochrane merited a second yellow card.

Hearts manager Craig Levein with Harry Cochrane after the midfielder was sent off. SNS

Hearts manager Craig Levein jumped to the defence of midfielder Harry Cochrane after the teenager was red carded late in the goalless draw with St Johnstone.

He took issue with referee Kevin Clancy's decision to send off the 16-year-old starlet, who is now ruled out of this week's Edinburgh derby with Hibs.

Cochrane impressed with a goal in the 4-0 win over Celtic but blotted his copybook at McDiarmid Park.

His late lunge on the touchline appeared to catch Blair Alston, having already been cautioned for a shirt pull on Chris Millar.

But Levein insisted: "I have watched it back and he doesn't touch him.

"All he tries to do is stop the ball on the line of the clearance. He doesn't try to tackle him. Also, I'm not one hundred percent sure Kevin saw it. I think he heard the squeal.

"You can't appeal it and there is no point speaking to the officials.

"Harry is hugely disappointed, he's absolutely gutted that he's been sent off and we have had to play the rest of the game with 10 men.

"There will be something that Harry can learn from in every game and in this one he's went to block a clearance and given the ref the opportunity to make the decision.

"He can learn from that. I won't say any more about it because I'm getting annoyed."