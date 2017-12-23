Archibald: Jags can enjoy Christmas after jump up table

Partick Thistle moved off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win over Hamilton Accies.

Partick Thistle's Niall Keown celebrates his goal. SNS

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald hailed an improved defensive performance after seeing his side climb off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Niall Keown's first-half volley was enough to claim three vital points from a scrappy 1-0 win over Hamilton at Firhill that sees the Jags rise above Ross County in the table.

It was particularly satisfying for Archibald after watching his team leak goals of late, conceding 12 in their previous four matches including a 3-0 defeat to relegation rivals Dundee last week that included two errors from skipper Daniel Devine.

"I was delighted to get the clean sheet and to see the game out," the Jags boss said. "We knew it wasn't going to be pretty, it was that type of game.

"We played Hamilton earlier in the season and it was a very similar game as well, a game of few chances and a close draw.

"I'm delighted to get the clean sheet for the lads who have taken a bit of a battering lately."

The three points were welcome for Thistle, who made it back-to-back home wins following a 3-2 triumph over Motherwell last week, but they could have been out of sight in the first half after Blair Spittall fired wide from inside the area with the fans already celebrating in anticipation.

Archibald said: "I was delighted with the reaction to the last couple of defeats and we deserved the lead, we looked a threat.

"I thought Blair should have made it two when he had a good chance, and at 1-0 it's always going to be in the balance and Hamilton always have chances in a game."

He added: "It's good psychologically for the players. They can enjoy their Christmas a little bit and it gets us off the bottom of the table ahead of two big games coming up with Aberdeen and then (Ross) County back here."