Robinson hails injury-hit side for ending losing streak

Motherwell had been on a run of four defeats but came from behind to draw 1-1 with Dundee.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson watched his side come from behind at Fir Park.
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hailed the character of his players after they held on for a point against Dundee despite hamstring injuries forcing them to finish with 10 men.

Chris Cadden went off early in the second half, moments after Robinson had brought George Newell and Elliot Frear off the bench, but the latter soon pulled up and eventually succumbed with 14 minutes remaining.

Dundee had opened the scoring within two minutes of the restart when Paul McGowan struck from 20 yards after a penetrating move but Craig Tanner levelled from the spot just after the hour mark after Mark O'Hara caught Cedric Kipre while attempting a clearance.

Frear, Cadden, Peter Hartley and Trevor Carson had all returned from injury as Motherwell tried to stop a four-game losing streak and the latter needed treatment for a shoulder injury in the final stages, but stayed on to seal the point with a brilliant stop from Josh Meekings' header.

Robinson said: "We actually played with 10 men for 43 minutes. Elliot went on one run and felt his hamstring. We actually changed our shape to stand him up the pitch but we were doing more harm than good with him, so we had to get him off.

"I'm really proud of the 10 men for their battling performance. The back four were outstanding, Charles Dunne probably had his best game for Motherwell. They have stopped the rot, it was really important we didn't lose. It was a massive point for us.

"We took a bit of a gamble on Chris - Elliot we thought was fine because he had trained enough days, but hamstrings are so unpredictable.

"Trevor is a case of pain management, and he is that important to us and I think you saw why I made the decision. It was a fantastic save at the end."

McGowan, Meekings and Sofien Moussa all hit the woodwork for Dundee and visiting manager Neil McCann felt they deserved three points.

"We were without doubt the better side and played some lovely football," McCann said.

"I was a wee bit angry with them at half-time because when I ask them to play from the back I expect them to play and be a wee bit braver. I know Motherwell were up against us but I don't care about that, I still want them to be brave because they're good at it.

"We got our first goal from a wonderful move by doing that very thing. But obviously I'm disappointed we are not coming away with three points. Some good saves and a stunning save from Carson from Meeks' header.

"Gowser's (McGowan's) audacious chip from outside the box was amazing, I would have loved it to go in. It would have taken some beating, his first goal, but I think that would have done it.

"But, listen, it's a good point. I know Motherwell are on a bit of a bad run but they have proved to everyone that they are a difficult side to beat so I can't be too disappointed."

