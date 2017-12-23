  • STV
Rodgers: Ajer is ready to face Rangers after growing up

STV

The Celtic boss says his defender has gone from boy to man since he took charge.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at full time with Kristoffer Ajer (left). SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers claims Kristoffer Ajer's conversion from boy to man has put him in the frame for next week's game against Rangers.

The 19-year-old Norwegian defender, signed from Start in 2016, was sent on loan to Kilmarnock last season.

Ajer was impressive in Saturday's 3-0 home win over Aberdeen - his fourth appearance in December - while Jozo Simunovic and Nir Bitton, both of whom have partnered Dedryck Boyata, sat on the bench.

Celtic travel to Dundee on Boxing Day before next weekend's visit of Rangers.

Asked if Ajer was up to playing in the white-hot atmosphere of an Old Firm game at Parkhead, Rodgers replied: "It doesn't matter for me what age someone is - it is just picking the best team each game to get a result.

"I would have no hesitation. He has all the qualities - it is just about getting him the experience. I thought he was brilliant.

"I said afterwards in the changing room to all the players, this is a boy that when I came in last year was 18, 6ft 5in but just needed some men's football.

"We sent him to Kilmarnock and he was taught very well by Lee McCulloch and Lee Clark, and when he came in the summer he was a man.

"He was physically developed and he played in some of the Champions League games early on.

"He is fast, he can carry the ball and you see how he wins his aerial challenges as well so he is a big prospect for us."

A deflected strike by Mikael Lustig gave the Hoops an interval lead before second-half goals from former Dons winger Jonny Hayes - his first for Celtic - and midfielder Oliver Ntcham stretched the champions' lead at the top of the table over the visitors to eight points.

Rodgers also praised 30-year-old Hayes, whose goal from close range was the first since joining Celtic in the summer.

He said: "A young Irish man, I know what it means to be from Ireland and support (Celtic) but to play for Celtic and get your first goal, especially against your old club... It is a really special day for him.

"He is just settling into the club, but the last couple of months have really seen him make a step forward, be that bit more direct in training.

"Sometimes when you come into a club you are a little bit safe and be everyone's friend but now he is really aggressive in his game, with and without the ball. I am delighted for him."

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who claimed the scoreline was a scant reflection of the game, revealed Stevie May will be out until after the winter break with an ankle injury picked up against Rangers earlier in the month.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was sent off for his tackle on the Dons striker, who featured subsequently against St Johnstone and Hearts but has suffered a setback.

"Stevie will be a few weeks away," McInnes said. "It was a bad challenge and we were concerned at the time. We got it scanned and we tried to work him through it.

"His training has been different and we have just been trying to get him ready for games.

"But his ankle has blown up after training this week and he needs work done.

"It's maybe not surgery, but he will need some treatment and rest. That area has been getting worse and worse from that challenge."

