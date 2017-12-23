  • STV
Lennon: Hibs have been crying out for a player like Shaw

STV

Teenager Oli Shaw scored the winner in the 2-1 victory over Ross County.

Hibernian's Oli Shaw (right) celebrates his goal with Brandon Barker. SNS

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon hailed a complete performance by striker Oli Shaw after the teenager put Ross County to the sword.

Shaw, 19, produced an instinctive first-time finish to settle the contest after Craig Curran and Anthony Stokes had exchanged first-half strikes.

It was his third senior goal for Hibs, having found the net against Celtic on two occasions, and Lennon is adamant the youngster is progressing with every game.

Lennon lauded: "His all-round game was very good; his touch, leading the line and movement.

"We made the call to go with Oli late. He scored twice for the development squad in the week and we just think he is ready. He needs more games and that will have done him the world of good.

"We are hoping he will get better and stronger as he goes along, but I'm really pleased with what he is bringing to the team.

"We have been crying out for someone to get across the near post at times and Oli is a natural at it. I thought he had a great game."

The win is well-timed fillip for Hibs following a run of one win in six fixtures and with Wednesday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts on the horizon.

Lennon added: "It was important to win after that run of games and it was important to keep the pressure on the teams around us. It is a tough league and we are finding our feet - playing well at times, at other times we finding it hard - but we are in a healthy position, which is pleasing."

Meanwhile, festive cheer is likely to be in short supply in Dingwall on Monday, with Ross County set to spend Christmas at the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

The Highlanders have not won in seven matches and are now one point adrift of Partick Thistle and boss Owen Coyle was in no mood to underplay the importance of upcoming outings against St Johnstone and the Jags before the winter hiatus.

Coyle said: "We know it's so close to coming together and the margins are very fine. We've got two massive games before the new year - St Johnstone at home and Partick Thistle away - and six points available.

"If we're at our very best, we'll give everyone a lift going into the new year."

