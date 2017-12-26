Rangers boss Graeme Murty expects pressure to increase

Manager aiming to return to winning ways after successive Premiership defeats.

Graeme Murty: Expects players to return to form. SNS

Graeme Murty expects to come under increasing pressure after being named Rangers manager until the end of the season.

The former under 20s manager was told on Friday that he will take charge for a longer spell than previously thought.

He wants his side to bounce back from consecutive Premiership defeats to St Johnstone and Kilmarnock when they play Motherwell at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Murty said: "The pressure might increase on me because it's now 'my team', if you will.

"They are still the same players that I inherited and I'm still the same person. We have to make sure though that the players are calm about my role and that it's still not really about me.

"It is still about them and when they do their work. I've finished most of my work by 2.50pm on a normal match day.

"I can make substitutions and I can give instructions but I have to give over responsibility for the performance to the players because the players have to perform.

"That's the part that is frustrating for me, because the players do display ability, fight and bravery at times. But we need it to be all the time.

"When the players walk out onto the pitch, they need to execute.

"There are times when we do but there are frustratingly times when we are not near the right level."