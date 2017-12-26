Berra: Hearts plan to become 'dominant team in Edinburgh'

Captain sounds rallying cry ahead of Wednesday's derby match against Hibs.

Christophe Berra: Hearts want to end Hibs' derby run. SNS

Christophe Berra says Hearts are determined to become the "dominant team in Edinburgh".

Hibs have reigned supreme over their city rivals in recent times and are unbeaten in the last eight derby clashes.

But with Hearts in good form, captain Berra has his sights set on ending that run at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

He said: "We all know the facts are that Hibs have had the upper hand in the derbies in recent seasons, when back in the day it used to be Hearts who were on top.

"The challenge for us as a squad is to turn that around.

"These things do go like swings and roundabouts but we're making small steps as a team and the next thing we want to check off is becoming the dominant team in Edinburgh."

Hearts have gathered momentum since returning to Tynecastle and are unbeaten in front of their new main stand.

Their last clash at home saw Craig Levein's men cause the upset of the campaign so far as they became the first Scottish side in 70 attempts to stop Celtic with a crushing 4-0 win.

Now Berra believes the Gorgie factor can help Hearts add Hibs to their list of recent victims.

"We've played six games at Tynecastle now and we're six games unbeaten," said the Scotland defender.

"The first three we drew but we should have won the first couple against Partick and Ross County.

"I'd say the draw with Hamilton was a fair result but since then we've won three straight.

"So it's good being back home. Tynecastle has a tight pitch and when things are going well it's a great place to play.

"We're making small steps but hopefully they're small steps in the right direction."