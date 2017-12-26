Hibs 'won't get easy ride this time' in derby, says McGinn

Midfielder expects 'tough night' when his side face Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

John McGinn: Ready for tough game. SNS Group

John McGinn says Hibs "won't get as easy a ride" as last time in the Edinburgh derby on Wednesday.

Hibs beat their city rivals Hearts 1-0 at Easter Road in October in a match dominated by the hosts.

McGinn expects a far tougher encounter at Tynecastle, having seen a "massive improvement" in Hearts since their last meeting.

Thr 23-year-old midfielder said: "Anyone who was at the last derby, it was probably the biggest gulf between the two teams in any one I have been involved in.

"But everyone here knows that this will be a completely different game.

"They have a settled 14/15 players who all know their jobs and we certainly won't get as easy a ride as we got that night.

"We are not taking anything for granted, we know we have to be at our best to get anything at Tynecastle.

"Even though we have had a lot of good results in the derby in the past we have not won at Tynecastle for the past two or three games, so it is something we need to make right, but it is going to be a tough night."