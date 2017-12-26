Rodgers says Celtic may have 'moral' duty to sell Dembele

Manager admits huge wages on offer for striker in England could force club's hand.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers accepts it would be "morally" difficult to stop Moussa Dembele leaving the club if huge wages were on offer.

Rodgers, however, rejected reports from England that Celtic had accepted an £18m offer from Brighton for the 21-year-old French striker.

Dembele started on the bench in a 2-0 win over Dundee on Boxing Day, which took Celtic 11 points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the Premiership.

Rodgers said: "I haven't been informed about anything from the club. It is all part of the modern game.

"There will be interest, of course, but there is nothing in it.

"We don't want to lose any players and we won't lose any players. However, if there is something that comes in, it goes back to that issue, morally.

"If there is something where a player can earn five times as much as what he is on now, then it is very difficult to stop him, especially if you get a fee for a player."

First-half goals from James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths gave Celtic all three points at Dens Park.

However, there was misery for winger Jonny Hayes, who was stretchered off following a challenge from Josh Meekings.

Rodgers, though, said he had no problem with the Dundee defender's tackle.

He said: "There was nothing in it. Two tough players and let's hope they are OK.

"I was looking directly at his (Hayes) fibula to see what state his leg was in but it must have just been the clash of shin-pads.

"But he was down so it was clearly hurting him.

"The medical team tell me he will go for an X-ray and we will see where it is at, but we are hoping it is only bruising of the shinbone."

Dundee manager Neil McCann admitted his side lacked "a bit of aggression" and "bite" but stressed that Meekings' clash with Hayes was just two "committed players" coming together.

"That is a 50-50," he said. "Jonny was coming quick and was fully committed.

"I expect my centre-back to be fully committed as well, and unfortunately both players have come off injured."