Archibald: Storey has nothing to prove on Aberdeen return

The striker left Pittodrie for Partick Thistle in the summer looking for regular games.

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says Miles Storey has no point to prove when he returns to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Wednesday evening.

The striker endured a difficult time with Derek McInnes' side last season as he was unable to break into the starting XI.

He opted to move to Thistle in the summer to get his career back on track.

Storey has found the net twice in the Premiership for the Jags so far and Archibald says he is still working to show what he is capable of.

"He missed a year of football and only started one game, which was against us funnily enough and scored but other than that he was on the bench all the time so he needs to try and get minutes back," he said.

"I don't think he's got a point to prove, he was very good at Inverness the season before and scored double figures.

"Its important we give him a platform to play, he's done well in a couple of games for us, and we changed the front against Hamilton and they did well so it's good to have options, and we back them all to do well."

Archibald also revealed the club's injury crisis is coming to an end with players returning to first team readiness.

It could lead Archibald to rethink his January transfer plans, though he still has defensive concerns.

"We had started looking at targets for the full-back area because we are so short," he said.

"You saw Stevie Lawless playing there, (Blair) Spittall and (Jordan) Turnbull have also played there and they're not full-backs.

"We need to make sure they are definitely fit or we will have to sign another."

He added: "Abdul Osman got the OK from the surgeon the other day to do contact but that's the first training he has done this week.

"We might get him for Ross County but it will be a big ask.

"(Callum) Booth is back running and touching the ball as well and will be back for January, the young lad Penrice is coming back as well and (Mustapha) Dumbuya is back training as well so hopefully we could have four new players."