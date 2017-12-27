  • STV
Greg Stewart: Competition can drive Dons to success

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Derek McInnes has utilised his range of attacking options in recent games.

Competition: Stewart is fighting for a first team place.
Competition: Stewart is fighting for a first team place. SNS Group

Greg Stewart says Aberdeen's strength in depth can help the club to further success this season with attacking players competing for a starting spot in Derek McInnes' side.

The Dons manager left Stewart out of the recent 4-1 win against Hibs, with his replacement Gary Mackay-Steven scoring a hat-trick.

Stewart returned to the side for the 3-0 defeat at Celtic and Ryan Christie is back in contention for the home match against Partick Thistle on Wednesday evening.

"You want to play as many games as you can but we have a big squad here and the gaffer likes to rotate if we have a lot of big games coming up," Stewart said.

"I got dropped against Hibs... well, not dropped, he just wanted to freshen things up.

"Gaz came in and scored a hat-trick. Fair play to him, I was happy for him, it's not one of those things where you say 'oh, I got dropped'."

He added: "We have a big squad and we want to go into the next two games and do well, and the Scottish Cup is in our minds as well.

"You want to win silverware at Aberdeen, it's a big club. There is pressure on you to win silverware here and hopefully we can keep on challenging in the league."

Stewart arrived at Pittodrie on loan from Birmingham City in the summer and he admitted he was not fit enough at first.

Now, he feels he is hitting his stride and the 27-year-old is feeling the benefits of playing regularly.

"It has taken me time to gel in but I can only keep working hard in training and hopefully I can take that into games," he said. 

"The more games you play, the more confidence you get. It is a new team as well. There are a lot of new faces but in the last three or four games we have showed that we have a right good team here.

"Hopefully we can go into the break with six points and we will go away and work hard and come back after the break even stronger."

He added: "The boys were brilliant last weekend against Hibs and I hope the fans were pleased with how we went about things on Saturday and I hope they did not go home too downhearted.

"It was a sore one but we have to be upbeat and be positive going into Wednesday night. If we keep putting in good performances then the results will come."

