Ibrox boo boys will not faze me, says Motherwell forward

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Ryan Bowman is expecting a hostile reception after breaking Fabio Cardoso's nose.

Clash: Bowman broke Cardoso's nose. SNS Group

Motherwell's Ryan Bowman is anticipating some stick from Rangers fans when the sides meet at Ibrox on Wednesday but he will not let their attention put him off his game.

Bowman drew criticism after inadvertently breaking Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso's nose with his elbow when challenging for a high ball during the League Cup semi-final at Hampden earlier in the season.

The forward says he knows he will marked for special attention by supporters at Ibrox after enduring similar calls from Celtic fans after a tackle on Kieran Tierney last season.

"I am obviously going to get a bit of stick," Bowman said. "It was the same at Celtic with the Tierney challenge, I was always going to get a bit of stick.

"But you can't mope about it, you can't think about it or it will put you off your game. You have to try your best to forget about it as much as you can and just play your usual game.

"It doesn't really bother me. Once you are out on that pitch, the adrenaline is rushing through your body so you don't really take notice of what the crowd are saying."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has defended his player, pointing out the player's disciplinary record shows he does not deserve a reputation for rough play.

Bowman says Robinson has urged him just to keep to his usual game and he intends to continue that.

"He has said that a few times, if you go into games and you think 'I'm not going to go up for this or win this header', it puts you off your game," he said.

"As a target man, that's one of your big strengths, winning headers and physicality. If that goes out your game then you might as well not play."

