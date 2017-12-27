James Forrest: One last big push to round off great 2017

The Celtic winger says beating Rangers will be the perfect end to the year.

James Forrest: Winger is looking forward to derby day. SNS Group

James Forrest is eyeing a derby win over Rangers to complete what he says has been a great year for Celtic.

The Glasgow sides meet on Saturday with the Hoops top of the league, having already lifted silverware this season in the League Cup and qualified for the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Forrest said the team could be pleased with their year but had "one last big push" to finish 2017 on a high.

"It's been a great first half to the season," he said. "We've hit all our goals so far so to finish it off on Saturday with a win would be really good.

"We're still in Europe after Christmas so that's a big boost for us when we come back. But we've got one last big push and we'll give it our all.

"When we're at our best it's hard for anyone who plays us. We just need to start well and work hard and we're ready to do that."

The winger reflected on the 4-0 defeat to Hearts that ended their lengthy domestic unbeaten run and said the response had been strong from his side.

"Fair play to Hearts, they were better than us on the day and we know we could have done better," he said. "But we didn't get ourselves down. We've kept going and we've picked up some good results.

"We've been really solid. We've been defending from the front and the back four have been really solid in the last couple of games. Our performance against Dundee was really good.

"I'm buzzing with getting a goal and I want to score more goals for the team so hopefully I just keep doing that."