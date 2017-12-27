  • STV
  • MySTV

James Forrest: One last big push to round off great 2017

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic winger says beating Rangers will be the perfect end to the year.

James Forrest: Winger is looking forward to derby day.
James Forrest: Winger is looking forward to derby day. SNS Group

James Forrest is eyeing a derby win over Rangers to complete what he says has been a great year for Celtic.

The Glasgow sides meet on Saturday with the Hoops top of the league, having already lifted silverware this season in the League Cup and qualified for the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Forrest said the team could be pleased with their year but had "one last big push" to finish 2017 on a high.

"It's been a great first half to the season," he said. "We've hit all our goals so far so to finish it off on Saturday with a win would be really good.

"We're still in Europe after Christmas so that's a big boost for us when we come back. But we've got one last big push and we'll give it our all.

"When we're at our best it's hard for anyone who plays us. We just need to start well and work hard and we're ready to do that."

'We've kept going and we've picked up some good results.'
James Forrest on Celtic's response to the end of their unbeaten run

The winger reflected on the 4-0 defeat to Hearts that ended their lengthy domestic unbeaten run and said the response had been strong from his side.

"Fair play to Hearts, they were better than us on the day and we know we could have done better," he said. "But we didn't get ourselves down. We've kept going and we've picked up some good results.

"We've been really solid. We've been defending from the front and the back four have been really solid in the last couple of games. Our performance against Dundee was really good.

"I'm buzzing with getting a goal and I want to score more goals for the team so hopefully I just keep doing that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.