A full summary of Wednesday's Scottish Premiership results

Four top flight games went ahead after Hamilton v Kilmarnock was postponed.

The floodlights lighting up Ross County's game against St Johnstone. SNS

Aberdeen 1-0 Partick Thistle

Adam Rooney's goal on the hour mark proved to be the difference at Pittodrie as Aberdeen beat Partick Thistle 1-0.

The three points keeps them second in the Scottish Premiership table, three ahead of Rangers.

Hearts 0-0 Hibs

The Edinburgh derby ended goalless at Tynecastle but it will be Hibs who head home feeling hard done by.

Oli Shaw's early strike crossed the line but was referee Steven McLean failed to give it.

The home side may only have picked up a point but it extends their unbeaten run to seven games and they've still to lose a game since returning to their stadium.

Rangers 2-0 Motherwell

Danny Wilson slotted home for Rangers from a tight angle midway through the first half against Motherwell before Alfredo Morelos beat the offside trap and wrapped up the points deep into the second.

Motherwell have only won one game in their last 11, stretching as far back to the end of October when their run of four consecutive wins came to an end.

Ross County 1-1 St Johnstone

Alex Schalk converted from the spot early in the second half for Ross County, cancelling out Denny Johnstone's strike in the second minute.

The result sees the Highlanders jump off the foot of the table and leapfrog Partick Thistle who lost at Pittodrie.



