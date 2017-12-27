Celtic set for windfall after Van Dijk's Liverpool switch

Former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk will leave Southampton in the January window.

Virgil van Dijk played for Celtic between 2013 and 2015. SNS Group

Celtic will receive a multi-million pound windfall following Virgil van Dijk's move to Liverpool.

It is understood the former Hoops defender left the club in 2015 with a clause in his contract that would see the Parkhead side paid a percentage of any future sell-on fees.

Reports say they are set to land around 10% of the world-record £75million sale between Southampton and Liverpool.

The deal, that will take effect when the winter transfer window opens next week, is the most a club has ever spent on a defender.

The previous record was set in the summer when Manchester City paid £52million for Monaco's Benjamin Mendy.

Van Dijk was expected to join the Anfield club last summer when he handed in a transfer request and has only played 12 English Premier League games since.

In a tweet, the Dutch defender admitted it has been a difficult few months but he is now "delighted and honoured to become a Liverpool player."

He left Celtic two years ago after making 115 appearances and scoring 15 goals over two seasons.