Celtic confirm Hayes suffered broken leg against Dundee

The winger was injured during a clash with Josh Meekings in Tuesday's Premiership game.

'Tis not the season to be jolly: Jonny Hayes suffered a broken leg at Dens Park. SNS

Jonny Hayes looks set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after breaking his leg in Celtic's Scottish Premiership tie with Dundee.

The winger was injured in a clash with Josh Meekings during the 2-0 win at Dens Park on Boxing Day which led to both players being substituted after 28 minutes.

The club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday night Hayes underwent surgery earlier in the afternoon and is unlikely to return before the summer.

Manager Brendan Rodgers had said in his post match comments the medical staff were "hoping it's only bruising to the shin" and said it looked to have been a clash of shin pads.

Hayes, who moved to Glasgow in the summer, scored his first goal for the club two days before Christmas. He hit home his side's second in a 3-0 win over his former club Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old has struggled to secure a place in Rodgers' starting line-up this season, beginning just eight games and coming on as a substitute in 12.