Ryan Jack joins the Rangers injury list ahead of derby

Manager Graeme Murty fears he will also miss Saturday's trip to Celtic Park.

Rangers' Ryan Jack is treated for an injury during the win over Motherwell. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is fearing the worst with Ryan Jack almost certainly out of Saturday's Old Firm derby after being stretchered off during their 2-0 win over Motherwell.

Murty's men travel to Celtic Park to take on Brendan Rodgers' league leaders next but look like they will have to do without their midfielder.

The former Aberdeen skipper was carried off after a nasty collision with Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre, who was lucky to stay on the park after also planting his boot into the face of Light Blues frontman Eduardo Herrera.

Murty already has key men Graham Dorrans and Kenny Miller on his absentee list and conceded Jack is likely to sit out the derby clash too.

He said: "He's in a bit of pain and discomfort. He's in a brace at the moment and we'll assess him tomorrow.

"Looking at the manner of the injury and his departure from the pitch he would be a doubt for Saturday.

"But he's a hardy guy and if there is any chance of him being involved he'll be desperate to try and make the team.

"I'm going to plead ignorance when it comes to the challenge and say I was following the line of the ball.

"I'm sure I'll be getting sent loads of clips from different angles but now I'm more concerned with the player than anything else."

Gers desperately needed to build up momentum ahead of Saturday following back-to-back defeats.

It looked like they were set for more frustration as a well-orgainsed Fir Park side made life difficult.

However, after a drab first half birthday boy Danny Wilson gifted his side the opener when he smashed into the top corner on 55 minutes.

Alfredo Morelos then slotted home the crucial second with 15 minutes left to relieve the tension in the Ibrox ranks.

Murty said: "It was a very important result. It's good for us going into a big game at the weekend.

"Danny's told me it was his first ever goal with his left foot and it was on his birthday.

"The boys came in from Christmas having had a day off and trained very well and were very bright.

"I challenged them to take that spirit and identity into the game but it's always good to get a win.

"Three points at this time of the season is very important for us, we are happy with that and we look forward to a big game on Saturday."

Motherwell are now eight games without a win and boss Stephen Robinson warned his misfiring strikers he is now looking for replacements.

He said:"When you get chances at Ibrox, you need to take them.

"Louis Moult is a big miss right now. We have needed other players to step up and they haven't done that.

"You live and die by what you do at the top end.

"I'm now looking for two players in January and we have targets that we are speaking to. The run of results is not good enough."