  • STV
  • MySTV

Ryan Jack joins the Rangers injury list ahead of derby

STV

Manager Graeme Murty fears he will also miss Saturday's trip to Celtic Park.

Rangers' Ryan Jack is treated for an injury during the win over Motherwell.
Rangers' Ryan Jack is treated for an injury during the win over Motherwell. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is fearing the worst with Ryan Jack almost certainly out of Saturday's Old Firm derby after being stretchered off during their 2-0 win over Motherwell.

Murty's men travel to Celtic Park to take on Brendan Rodgers' league leaders next but look like they will have to do without their midfielder.

The former Aberdeen skipper was carried off after a nasty collision with Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre, who was lucky to stay on the park after also planting his boot into the face of Light Blues frontman Eduardo Herrera.

Murty already has key men Graham Dorrans and Kenny Miller on his absentee list and conceded Jack is likely to sit out the derby clash too.

He said: "He's in a bit of pain and discomfort. He's in a brace at the moment and we'll assess him tomorrow.

"Looking at the manner of the injury and his departure from the pitch he would be a doubt for Saturday.

"But he's a hardy guy and if there is any chance of him being involved he'll be desperate to try and make the team.

"I'm going to plead ignorance when it comes to the challenge and say I was following the line of the ball.

"I'm sure I'll be getting sent loads of clips from different angles but now I'm more concerned with the player than anything else."

Gers desperately needed to build up momentum ahead of Saturday following back-to-back defeats.

It looked like they were set for more frustration as a well-orgainsed Fir Park side made life difficult.

However, after a drab first half birthday boy Danny Wilson gifted his side the opener when he smashed into the top corner on 55 minutes.

Alfredo Morelos then slotted home the crucial second with 15 minutes left to relieve the tension in the Ibrox ranks.

Murty said: "It was a very important result. It's good for us going into a big game at the weekend.

"Danny's told me it was his first ever goal with his left foot and it was on his birthday.

"The boys came in from Christmas having had a day off and trained very well and were very bright.

"I challenged them to take that spirit and identity into the game but it's always good to get a win.

"Three points at this time of the season is very important for us, we are happy with that and we look forward to a big game on Saturday."

Motherwell are now eight games without a win and boss Stephen Robinson warned his misfiring strikers he is now looking for replacements.

He said:"When you get chances at Ibrox, you need to take them.

"Louis Moult is a big miss right now. We have needed other players to step up and they haven't done that.

"You live and die by what you do at the top end.

"I'm now looking for two players in January and we have targets that we are speaking to. The run of results is not good enough."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.