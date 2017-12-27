Partick Thistle played for a goalless draw says McInnes

Aberdeen beat the Jags 1-0 at Pittodrie in Wednesday evening's Premiership tie.

Aberdeen's Adam Rooney celebrates after making it 1-0. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praised his side for taking all three points against a stubborn Partick Thistle who he believed played for a goalless draw.

Adam Rooney struck in the second half to break the Jags' resistance and cut the gap on leaders Celtic back to eight points.

The Dons boss said Alan Archibald's men made the journey north to Pittodrie with the intention of frustrating his players.

"There was no doubt we deserved to win the game but we had to work for everything we got," he said.

"We anticipated Partick Thistle coming up here and making themselves difficult to beat. We came out to try and start the game on the front foot, and bring that speed and tempo to the game.

"When the goal doesn't come, it gives Thistle encouragement, and I think they were set up brilliantly by their manager. He came here with a game plan and nearly gets his 0-0.

"Thankfully a bit of brilliance from Ryan Christie sets up Adam, and we take the three points.

"We tend to have loads of 1-0 wins, and that's just as pleasing to see that tonight. Hopefully we can go on to face Hearts on Saturday. It might be another tight game, and hopefully we've got the quality to win.

"If we can get to 45 points, we'd be way ahead of where we were at the same stage last year, which ended in a record points tally for us."

Thistle boss Alan Archibald, though disappointed with the result, was pleased with his side's showing, especially taking into consideration he had nine players missing.

However, he admits Saturday's tie with fellow strugglers Ross County will be a massive game.

"We knew Aberdeen would come at us early and we dealt with it well which allowed us to grow into the game. I was delighted with our defending for the most part, but the goal comes from a throw-in which was a real disappointment.

"We have to defend that better.

"We have to look after our own results, and we play Ross County on Saturday which will give us a chance to get back off the bottom.

"It's a big game, and we're at home which is a massive bonus as our home form is better than away.

"It's a massive incentive to get off the bottom ahead of the winter break. We'll go about it the right way and won't go hung-ho.

"We had nine players out today, and I'm hoping to have at least one or two of them back for the game on Saturday."