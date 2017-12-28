The defender has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the Parkhead club.

Anthony Ralston (left) pressurises the world's most expensive player, Neymar. SNS

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the club.

Ralston has made seven first-team appearances this season, scoring his first goal for Celtic as Brendan Rodgers' side defeated Kilmarnock 5-0 in the League Cup.

The 19-year-old also started in the Hoops' 5-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain at Celtic Park, clashing with the world's most expensive player Neymar at the full-time whistle.

His progress has been curtailed of late, with a knee injury sidelining him since September.

On his new deal, Ralston told the club's website: "It's a great feeling to sign with the club I've been with since I've been young.

"This is where I want to be and I want to start playing more games. I've enjoyed getting a taste of it and I'm looking forward to the future.

"For 2018, I just want to get my head down, work hard to get back to full fitness and kick on with the football but signing this new contract has definitely been the best Christmas present."