Canning: Sarris has played last game for Hamilton 

The Greek defender is leaving the club after a post-match incident on Saturday.

Georgios Sarris: Hamilton Accies 'taking a stance'. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies manager Martin Canning has confirmed Georgios Sarris has played his last game for the club and he will be looking to sign a replacement.

Sarris was involved in a confrontation with Miles Storey after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle and was booked by referee Bobby Madden.

Canning said the club were "taking a stance" and the player's Hamilton career was over.

"I am not going to comment too much on it," he said.

"Obviously the club will deal with Georgios and his representatives and will sort it out but as far as things going forward, he won't play for us again, no.

"It is something that has happened, the club have taken a stance. It won't affect the players, everyone is committed and know what their jobs are on Saturday.

"It is part of the game. There is a turnaround in players constantly and with the window coming, we will be looking to bring someone in, that's the way football works."

The Accies boss is now looking ahead to this weekend's Lanarkshire derby against an out-of-form Motherwell side and said he knows the importance of getting the right result before the winter break.

"It is a massive game for us," Canning said. "We want to go into the break on a positive. Last year we were about 20 seconds off beating them.

"We were 1-0 up until the 96th minute and Moult scored an equaliser that puts a real dampener on your break so we know the importance, in every way, to enjoy this break and come back in the right mood.

"You want to go and put everything into this game and try to take three points. There is never much in it. It is going to be tight."