Graeme Murty: We'll give Celtic a game if we perform

The Rangers boss says his players should take confidence from recent away wins.

Graeme Murty says Rangers need to make signings that will impact immediately. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty says recent victories at Murrayfield, Pittodrie and Easter Road should ensure his players arrive at Celtic Park in confident mood.

Murty has been installed as Rangers manager until the end of the season after guiding the Ibrox club to wins away to Hearts, Aberdeen and Hibs during his interim spell in charge.

The Light Blues take on Celtic on Saturday, having only picked up one point against their rivals since returning to the top flight - a draw during Murty's previous temporary stint in the dugout.

Asked if his side have a point to prove, he said: "We've always got a point to prove against Celtic, not just this game.

"It's the Old Firm derby, one of the biggest games in the world so when it comes about we need to be at our top level."

He added: "They have shown a level of performance, to go to Murrayfield and win, to go to Easter Road and win, to go to Pittodrie and win.

"The boys have to gain some enthusiasm and encouragement from that. We know, when we perform properly we can give anyone a game.

"So regardless of the level Celtic perform at, we have to concentrate on delivering our best performance of the season."

'We have to make sure in this January window we bring in guys who can impact us now.' Graeme Murty

Midfielder Ryan Jack was stretchered off during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Motherwell following a tackle from Cedric Kipre.

Murty, however, saw no intent in the Frenchman's challenge and holds out hope Jack will recover in time for Saturday's derby.

"We don't know, it's too soon to say unfortunately," he said. "It's very tender, he took a sore one and we'll make a judgement on him closer to the time.

"I did not think Kipre stamped and pushed down, he didn't put any pressure through the challenge, there was a coming together that was a nasty one but, regarding intent, I'm not sure there was any there."

After the Old Firm derby, Murty's attention will turn to transfers, with the former Scotland international to be given the final say on recruitment following his appointment.

Celtic are likely to enjoy a reported £7.5m windfall after Virgil Van Dijk signed for Liverpool for a world-record fee due to a sell-on clause.

While Murty recognised the merit of buying cheap future prospects, he said Rangers need players who can have an immediate impact.

He said: "We have to understand where we are, we are not going to go out and spend £75m on a centre half.

"It makes good business sense to buy cheap and sell high so we won't be averse to doing that at all.

"But we have to make sure in this January window we bring in guys who can impact us now."