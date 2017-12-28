  • STV
McInnes' delight as McGinn agrees return to Aberdeen

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Northern Irish winger has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Dons.

Return: McGinn is a Dons player again.
Return: McGinn is a Dons player again. SNS Group

Aberdeen have announced the signing of winger Niall McGinn on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The winger has been a free agent since leaving Gwangju and has agreed to return to Pittodrie for a second spell after a successful time at the club that only ended last summer.

The 30-year old played for the Dons 223 times, scoring 68 goals, and manager Derek McInnes was delighted to have secured the signing of the Northern Irishman.

"Niall is a player I really enjoyed working with in the past so I was really keen to work with him again when the opportunity arose," McInnes said.

"I think he is a player who has always brought a high level of performance.

"Everyone from all the staff at the club, to his teammates, to the supporters, we will all welcome him back and we are looking forward to Niall picking up where he left off."

McInnes added: "He has been right up there in terms of goals and assists over the past five years.

"If he can replicate what he has done for us in the past then we will all be very pleased.

"Hopefully he can help us maintain the standards we have set."

'Some players and clubs are a good fit for each other and I think that is certainly the case with Niall and Aberdeen.'
Derek McInnes

McGinn will officially become an Aberdeen player when the transfer window opens on Monday and there were other clubs interested in adding him to their squad during the break.

McInnes said working in a successful team at Pittodrie previously was a huge selling point.

"Being as good a player as Niall is, we were not his only option," he said.

"It pleases us that he knew how happy he was here and I think that has played a big part in it. Niall knows he will be well received and I am sure the supporters will show that.

"He is a very popular lad around the club and his teammates recognise the standard of player we have got."

McInnes added: "It is not easy to bring in someone in January, or at any time for that matter, with 50 odd international caps to your club.

"Some players and clubs are a good fit for each other and I think that is certainly the case with Niall and Aberdeen.

"He has signed a long-term deal because he wants to settle down in Aberdeen. He wanted that longevity in his contract. We are going to enjoying working with Niall over the next few years."

