Neil Lennon: Hearts tried to boot Hibs stars off the park

The Easter Road boss accused the Jam Tarts of heavy-handed tactics in the Edinburgh derby.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says Lewis Stevenson was subject of two heavy Hearts challenges. SNS

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has accused Hearts of heavy-handed tactics in the Edinburgh derby, claiming the Tynecastle men tried to boot his players off the park.

Lennon cut a frustrated figure on the touchline throughout the stalemate after the officials incorrectly ruled out Oli Shaw's seventh minute strike.

His ire intensified as the match progressed and some of his players took knocks.

Lennon told Hibs TV: "It was the same at Easter Road, we outplayed them but they kicked us off the park, and they were trying to do the same thing again.

"Stevenson took two heavy ones, John McGinn too. I don't know how Walker stays on the pitch.

"It's not tackling, it's just booting people or pushing them or going into the back of people or going in late. But my players stood up brilliantly to it so I'm very proud of them.

"And physically they looked strong and we looked a threat."

He added: "We could have done better in the final third, second half at times on the counter attack, but my back four dealt with anything Hearts threw at us.

"If that's the way they want to play, that's their prerogative, but we certainly don't get bullied.

"These players have got a good mentality when it comes to these games."