  • STV
  • MySTV

No plans to introduce goal-line technology to Premiership

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The SFA and SPFL say it is still too expensive for most Scottish clubs.

Denied: Shaw's goal was missed by officials.
Denied: Shaw's goal was missed by officials. SNS Group

Scottish football's governing bodies have no plans to introduce goal-line technology in the wake of controversy surrounding the Edinburgh derby.

Hearts and Hibs drew 0-0 at Tynecastle on Wednesday evening but the visitors were aggrieved when officials failed to spot a shot from Oli Shaw had crossed the line in the first half.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was irate at full-time and said decisions like that "make a mockery of the game", pointing out TV cameras had caught the incident.

The incident had reignited the debate about introducing goal-line technology such as Hawkeye to the Scottish game but the Scottish FA, who are responsible for officiating all games, say the cost is prohibitive.

A Scottish FA spokesman said: "The Scottish FA has maintained a consistence stance on goal-line technology, both publically and as an important voice within the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

"We are open to any technology that would help deliver a matter of fact.

"Goal-line technology - like Video Assistant Referee (VAR) - has been proven to aid match officials in the decision-making process."

He added: "It is something that we would be happy to embrace and support if there was a widespread appetite from our member clubs to do so.

"However, the blunt reality is that the technology remains unaffordable to all but a few leagues as things stand, not to mention the likely cost some clubs would face in adapting their existing facilities to accommodate it."

The league take the same stance on the issue, saying it would cost "millions" to implement.

"Goal-line technology remains unaffordable," an SPFL spokesman told the BBC. "It would cost millions to install at all Scottish Premiership grounds.

"Goal-line technology has been a proven aid to referee decision-making where it has been installed around the world and is a very good example of technology enhancing the game.

"In common with most other leagues outside the most wealthy in Europe, however, goal-line technology remains unaffordable for the SPFL."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.