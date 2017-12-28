No plans to introduce goal-line technology to Premiership

The SFA and SPFL say it is still too expensive for most Scottish clubs.

Denied: Shaw's goal was missed by officials. SNS Group

Scottish football's governing bodies have no plans to introduce goal-line technology in the wake of controversy surrounding the Edinburgh derby.

Hearts and Hibs drew 0-0 at Tynecastle on Wednesday evening but the visitors were aggrieved when officials failed to spot a shot from Oli Shaw had crossed the line in the first half.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was irate at full-time and said decisions like that "make a mockery of the game", pointing out TV cameras had caught the incident.

The incident had reignited the debate about introducing goal-line technology such as Hawkeye to the Scottish game but the Scottish FA, who are responsible for officiating all games, say the cost is prohibitive.

A Scottish FA spokesman said: "The Scottish FA has maintained a consistence stance on goal-line technology, both publically and as an important voice within the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

"We are open to any technology that would help deliver a matter of fact.

"Goal-line technology - like Video Assistant Referee (VAR) - has been proven to aid match officials in the decision-making process."

He added: "It is something that we would be happy to embrace and support if there was a widespread appetite from our member clubs to do so.

"However, the blunt reality is that the technology remains unaffordable to all but a few leagues as things stand, not to mention the likely cost some clubs would face in adapting their existing facilities to accommodate it."

The league take the same stance on the issue, saying it would cost "millions" to implement.

"Goal-line technology remains unaffordable," an SPFL spokesman told the BBC. "It would cost millions to install at all Scottish Premiership grounds.

"Goal-line technology has been a proven aid to referee decision-making where it has been installed around the world and is a very good example of technology enhancing the game.

"In common with most other leagues outside the most wealthy in Europe, however, goal-line technology remains unaffordable for the SPFL."