Hayes 'philosophical' about leg break, says Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Jonny Hayes is "philosophical" about the broken leg that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

The winger suffered the injury during a clash with Dundee's Josh Meekings in the 2-0 Boxing Day win at Dens Park.

He underwent surgery on the break the following day and is now expected to be sidelined until the summer.

It rules him out of the second half of his first campaign as a Celtic player, just days after scoring his first goal for the club.

Speaking ahead of Celtic's Premiership clash with Rangers on Saturday, Rodgers said: "We are obviously gutted for Jonny because he has really settled in over these last few months and you have seen his performance level when he has come on and obviously when he started against Aberdeen.

"It is a real shame for him. He has had his operation and it looks like he will be out for the rest of the season. He will be in later, he is recovering very well from it."

Rodgers added: "I went to see him in hospital after his operation. His wife is expecting their second child on January 13 so there is a bit going on.

"He is a great boy, he is very philosophical about it all and thinking about young Meekings as well, it was just one of those things. It was accidental, both players were very committed.

"Jonny has gone into press, the young guy doesn't see him and they clash. So it was unfortunate really."