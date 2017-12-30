Fitness and form guide for weekend's Premiership matches

Six top flight fixtures close 2017 before the two-week winter break begins.

Scott Brown and Ross McCrorie clash in the first Old Firm derby of the season. SNS

The final fixture card of 2017 takes place on Saturday as all 12 Scottish Premiership sides prepare for action.

It's also the final game before the two-week winter break so what better way to go out than with some tasty fixtures?

First up there's an Old Firm derby before five more games at 3pm, including the Lanarkshire and Tayside derbies.

Here's how each team are shaping up ahead of the temporary shut down.

Celtic v Rangers

The last time Celtic and Rangers met, Josh Windass took out his former boss Pedro Caixinha. SNS

Kick off: 12:00

Celtic team news: Jonny Hayes misses out after breaking his leg, Tom Rogic is out until the new year with a knee problem, loan winger Patrick Roberts has returned to Manchester City for treatment on a hamstring injury while defender Anthony Ralston remains out as he recovers from a knee problem. Scott Sinclair returns from a knock.

Celtic form: WLWWW

Rangers team news: Graeme Murty is hoping midfielder Ryan Jack and Eduardo Herrera will pull through in time despite suffering knee and facial knocks respectively against Motherwell on Wednesday. Skipper Lee Wallace has had to admit defeat in his bid to return from groin trouble in time for the derby battle while Jak Alnwick, Graham Dorrans (both ankle), Kenny Miller (hamstring) and Jordan Rossiter (knee) are still out. Josh Windass returns from suspension.

Rangers form: WWLLW

Aberdeen v Hearts

Kick off: 15:00

Aberdeen team news: Nicky Maynard is set to return from illness while Andrew Considine and Greg Stewart should recover from knocks picked up on Wednesday night. Stevie May (ankle) and Greg Tansey (groin) miss out again.

Aberdeen form: WWWLW

Hearts team news: Jamie Walker (knee), Prince Buaben (groin), Rafal Grzelak (knock), Connor Randall (broken hand) and Ross Calachan (knock) will all miss out. Michael Smith will return having suffered a back injury earlier in the week. Aaron Hughes could play a part in a depleted Hearts squad but Rory Currie (knee), Ashley Smith-Brown (groin) and Malauray Martin (groin) remain out, while Harry Cochrane returns from suspension.

Hearts form: WWWDD

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

It's behind you: Kris Boyd fights for the ball against Paul Hanlon. SNS

Kick off: 15:00

Hibs team news: Brandon Barker has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered against Hearts on Wednesday, while Martin Boyle faces a late fitness test after taking a knock to his ankle. Marvin Bartley is expected to feature despite a dead leg, while Steven Whittaker (pelvis) has an ongoing issue and Ross Laidlaw (shoulder) is out.

Hibs form: DLLWD

Kilmarnock team news: Greg Kiltie will be left out as a precaution after suffering a minor hamstring complaint. A sickness bug means Dom Thomas and Dean Hawkshaw are doubts, while Gordon Greer (groin), Iain Wilson (knee) and Steven Smith (back) remain out.

Kilmarnock form: WWDWW

Motherwell v Hamilton Accies

Kick off: 15:00

Motherwell team news: Captain Carl McHugh is suspended but the Fir Park side are hopeful Richard Tait (knee), Peter Hartley (foot) and Charles Dunne (calf) will all be available for Accies' visit despite sitting out training on Friday. Preston-bound Louis Moult remains out with a hamstring injury.

Motherwell form: LLLDL

Hamilton Accies team news: Ioannis Skondras serves the final game of an initial two-match suspension - although he may have that ban extended. Defender Georgios Sarris has been told he played his last game for the club following his conduct at the end of the Partick Thistle match at the weekend. Striker Antonio Rojano has a knock and will be assessed while Michael Devlin (chest) remains out.

Hamilton Accies form: DLLWL

Partick Thistle v Ross County

Partick Thistle's Christie Elliott (left) is tackled by Michael Gardyne. SNS

Kick off: 15:00

Partick Thistle team news: The Jags could see Kris Doolan (knee), Chris Erskine (calf) and Martin Woods (muscle strain) return. However, Gary Fraser (knee) will sit out the clash while long-term absentees Abdul Osman (shoulder), Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya, Stuart Bannigan (all knee) and Christie Elliott (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

Partick Thistle form: WLLWL

Ross County team news: Andrew Davies is a major doubt after suffering a knee injury against St Johnstone. Sean Kelly has been out for three matches with a knock but has returned to training.

Ross County form: LDLLD

St Johnstone v Dundee

Kick off: 15:00

St Johnstone team news: Paul Paton (knock) and Murray Davidson (ankle) are still injured while Liam Craig is suspended. Chris Millar will be assessed after playing two games in five days but the 34-year-old came through them without any problems. Brian Easton is fit again after a knee problem but Aaron Comrie (hamstring) remains out.

St Johnstone form: WLWDD

Dundee team news: Josh Meekings is a doubt after suffering a foot injury against Celtic on Boxing Day. Roarie Deacon (thigh) is expected to miss out again along with long-term absentees James McPake and Craig Wighton (both knee) and goalkeeper Scott Bain, who is out of favour after a disciplinary issue.

Dundee form: LLWDL