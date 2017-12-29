McCrorie brothers sign new long-term Rangers contracts 

Twins Ross and Robby McCrorie have agreed new four-and-a-half year deals at Ibrox.

Ross (left) and Robby (right) have agreed new long-term Rangers deals. SNS

Ross and Robby McCrorie have signed new four-and-a-half year deals with Rangers.

The twin brothers, 19, have extended their stay at Ibrox until at least the summer of 2022.

Ross McCorie has established himself in the Rangers first-team, making 16 appearances since Pedro Caixinha handed the defender his debut in the League Cup win over Partick Thistle.

Caixinha claimed following the 3-1 victory at Firhill the young defender would go on to achieve legendary status for club and country.

Since Graeme Murty's appointment as Rangers manager he has been shifted further forward into a holding midfield role.

While yet to make his debut, goalkeeper Robby trained consistently with the first-team stoppers before moving on loan to Berwick Rangers this season.

The brothers have been regular fixtures for Scotland through the age groups.