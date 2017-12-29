Gordon: I'd be lying if I said derby was not a big match

The Celtic keeper is looking forward to taking on Rangers in Saturday's league fixture.

Craig Gordon believes the Old Firm derby is like no other game in Scottish football and would be lying if he said Saturday's fixture was not a big game.

The sides meet at Celtic Park for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off in the Scottish Premiership with the Hoops 11 points clear at the top of the table.

The keeper says it is the fixture the players most look forward to because they do not come any bigger.

Speaking ahead of the Glasgow showdown, Gordon said:"It's a big game. You can try to say it's like any other game, it's three points, but no one's going to believe that.

"It's not. For the players it's not. I'd be lying if I told you any different. It's a big game, everybody knows it's a big game.

"It's a game you never get tired of playing in. The atmosphere, everything that goes with it in the week leading up to it."

He added: "Now that it's here we're looking forward to it. You're always going to look for where these games are and where they are in the calendar.

"Everyone looks forward to them. The stadiums are packed out, the atmospheres are fantastic and as a player there's nothing bigger than that."