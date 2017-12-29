Wright foiled in attempts to extend O'Halloran's deal

The St Johnstone boss says he has not been able to track down the attacker's agent.

Michael O'Halloran is set to return to Rangers after Saturday's fixture against Dundee. SNS

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has hit a road block in his bid to extend Michael O'Halloran's loan spell.

The winger will play the last match of his deal against Dundee on Saturday before he is scheduled to return to Rangers.

O'Halloran had been cast out by Pedro Caixinha but Graeme Murty's promotion to the Ibrox manager's office on a longer-term basis last week has not brought clarity to the 26-year-old's future so far.

Wright says he is struggling to get an answer from the player's agent.

"There's no change," Wright said. "This will be his last game in the current agreement.

"The hope from my point of view is that we can get him back but I have tried to get hold of his agent over the last few days and can't get him. So it's something we will have to discuss.

"I have told my chairman I would like him back and if there is an opportunity I would like to think that my chairman could make that happen for me."

O'Halloran will not be the only player leaving McDiarmid Park if no extension can be struck.

"There will be ones going out but that will not happen until next week," Wright said.

"There will be some young players going out (on loan) and some players moving on."