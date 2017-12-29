The Northern Irish forward wants to reach landmark during second Dons stint.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5695535065001-mcginn-targets-100-goal-milestone-on-aberdeen-return.jpg" />

Niall McGinn says he is determined to reach 100 goals for Aberdeen having returned for a second spell at Pittodrie.

The Northern Ireland winger signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Dons after terminating his contract with South Korean side Gwangju, who he signed for in July.

The 30-year-old notched 68 goals in 223 appearances in his first stint in the Granite City.

While adding to the League Cup trophy he won in 2014 ranks highest on his priority list, McGinn says reaching the goalscoring milestone will provide personal motivation.

He said: "First and foremost, I'm on 68 goals just now so to reach that 100-mark would be great for me.

"It will be hard but it's one I am capable of doing and will strive towards achieving."

McGinn has been rewarded with a lengthy deal by the Dons as manager Derek McInnes sought to tie down the fleet-footed forward.

The security offered by such a contract helped convince McGinn a return to the Dons was the right move after his South Korean adventure turned sour.

"The long-term contract was key," he said.

"With me being 30, I think it just shows the respect the club had for me in offering in me that.

"I'm over the moon and just want to get back enjoying my football again."

He added: "Since the manager came through the door on day one the club have gone from strength-to-strength. He has done unbelievably.

"With the calibre of players who left last year, for him to recruit the players he has done just shows how well he has done.

"The club is moving forward all the time and that was obviously another reason why I wanted to come back."