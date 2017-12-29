  • STV
Imrie: Boos from Motherwell fans make me play better

STV

The winger says the opposition can help drive him on in Saturday's Lanarkshire derby.

Bring it on: Dougie Imrie is ready for a heated atmosphere in Saturday's derby.
Bring it on: Dougie Imrie is ready for a heated atmosphere in Saturday's derby. SNS

Hamilton Accies captain Dougie Imrie has told Motherwell fans not to waste their time abusing him at Fir Park on Saturday unless they want to drive him on.

The 34-year-old midfielder expects to get stick from the home fans in the Lanarkshire derby, the final Scottish Premiership fixture before the winter break.

Imrie insists that if anything, it will serve only to inspire him as ninth-placed Accies look to close the gap on the Steelmen to one point.

He said: "I am always on the end of plenty of abuse but they are good games to play in and a good game to finish the year.

"I thrive in these games. I don't know whether fans think that giving me abuse will put me off, it goes the other way for me.

"I love these games. Motherwell have had the upper hand in the past few years but it is there to be changed and hopefully we can do that on Saturday."

After a fine start to the season when they reached the League Cup final only to lose to Celtic, Motherwell are in a form slump with no wins in the seven games which have followed their Hampden Park appearance.

Imrie, however, will take no heed of the Steelmen's problems, adding: "Form goes out the window in derbies and I am sure Motherwell will be looking at this game to get their season back on track as well."

