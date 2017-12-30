Celtic v Rangers teams: Ajer handed first derby start

Parkhead will host the second Old Firm derby of the season before the winter break starts.

After speculation Kristoffer Ajer starts for Celtic. SNS

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer will make his Old Firm derby debut in the closing fixture of 2017.

Rangers travel to Parkhead for the Scottish Premiership match after losing 2-0 at home to the champions in September.

Following speculation, boss Brendan Rodgers has decided to stick with the Norwegian teenager ahead of Jozo Simunovic after his recent performances.

Moussa Dembele, Stuart Armstrong and Scott Sinclair also return at the expense of Olivier Ntcham, Leigh Griffiths and the injured Jonny Hayes.

Meanwhile, Ryan Jack has failed to recover in time from injury so misses out for Rangers along with Eduardo Herrera.

Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias return to Graeme Murty's starting line up.