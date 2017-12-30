  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic 0-0 Rangers: Murty's men take Parkhead point

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The final Old Firm derby of 2017 ended goalless despite numerous scoring chances.

Celtic v Rangers, 2017
SNS

Celtic and Rangers drew 0-0 as the final Old Firm derby of 2017 ended in a stalemate.

An absorbing encounter saw chances spurned at both ends, with Scott Sinclair and Alfredo Morelos left to rue guilt-edged misses.

Rangers started brightly and were first to test the opposition goalkeeper when Morelos drilled a low effort across goal, only to be thwarted by Craig Gordon.

The home side sprung into action soon after, with Dedryck Boyata and Moussa Dembele both going close via looping headed efforts which were saved acrobatically by Rangers stopper Wes Foderingham.

Veteran Light Blues defender Bruno Alves lasted just 15 minutes on his Old Firm derby bow, signalling to the sidelines that his game was up after falling awkwardly.

Celtic took control as the first half progressed, dominating possession and testing the visitors makeshift defence.

Sinclair was provided with a golden opportunity to open the scoring just before the break after a driving run by Stuart Armstrong, but the English winger scuffed his shot wide from six yards out.

Rangers regrouped during the interval, and James Tavernier almost broke the deadlock for the visitors on 47 minutes but Gordon tipped the full-back's volley over the bar.

The away side drew confidence from the near miss and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers introduced Scotland forward Leigh Griffiths on the hour mark in an effort to spark the Hoops into life.

Morelos thought he'd scored when he headed Tavernier's cross goal-bound on 67 minutes, but Gordon used his leg to steer the ball wide from point-blank range.

Tavernier was proving a constant threat down the right flank and again found Morelos with a tempting cross, only for the Columbian forward to again spurn the opportunity.

The champions rallied late on but neither side was able to find a winner.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.