Celtic 0-0 Rangers: Murty's men take Parkhead point

SNS

Celtic and Rangers drew 0-0 as the final Old Firm derby of 2017 ended in a stalemate.

An absorbing encounter saw chances spurned at both ends, with Scott Sinclair and Alfredo Morelos left to rue guilt-edged misses.

Rangers started brightly and were first to test the opposition goalkeeper when Morelos drilled a low effort across goal, only to be thwarted by Craig Gordon.

The home side sprung into action soon after, with Dedryck Boyata and Moussa Dembele both going close via looping headed efforts which were saved acrobatically by Rangers stopper Wes Foderingham.

Veteran Light Blues defender Bruno Alves lasted just 15 minutes on his Old Firm derby bow, signalling to the sidelines that his game was up after falling awkwardly.

Celtic took control as the first half progressed, dominating possession and testing the visitors makeshift defence.

Sinclair was provided with a golden opportunity to open the scoring just before the break after a driving run by Stuart Armstrong, but the English winger scuffed his shot wide from six yards out.

Rangers regrouped during the interval, and James Tavernier almost broke the deadlock for the visitors on 47 minutes but Gordon tipped the full-back's volley over the bar.

The away side drew confidence from the near miss and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers introduced Scotland forward Leigh Griffiths on the hour mark in an effort to spark the Hoops into life.

Morelos thought he'd scored when he headed Tavernier's cross goal-bound on 67 minutes, but Gordon used his leg to steer the ball wide from point-blank range.

Tavernier was proving a constant threat down the right flank and again found Morelos with a tempting cross, only for the Columbian forward to again spurn the opportunity.

The champions rallied late on but neither side was able to find a winner.